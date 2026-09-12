Fake PMO ID Case: Accused Rohan Parekh Allegedly Used ChatGPT To Create Documents Since 2025, Says Crime Branch | AI

Mumbai: Rohan Premal Parekh, the 24-year-old accused in the fake PMO identity card case at Jio World Plaza, allegedly admitted during police custody that he had been creating documents purportedly linked to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) using ChatGPT since 2025 to enhance his image and self-esteem in society and before his family, according to the Crime Branch.The arrested accused, Rohan Parekh and Dilip Rajaram Kunde, were produced before the Esplanade Court for the second time. The court has remanded them to judicial custody.

Court Sends Two Accused To Judicial Custody

The Crime Branch stated to court that Parekh allegedly created the PMO-related documents himself using ChatGPT. During a search of his residence on September 8, police allegedly seized a laptop and a hard disk in the presence of two panch witnesses. Several documents purportedly related to the PMO and written in English were also allegedly recovered from his residence.

According to the police, Parekh initially gave evasive replies when questioned about the documents. However, he later allegedly admitted that he had been preparing such documents since 2025 using ChatGPT, allegedly with the intention of increasing his self-esteem and status in society and before his family.

Accused Allegedly Admitted Preparing Documents Since 2025

Police further stated that Parekh had shown a purported PMO identity card stored on his mobile phone to security personnel while entering Jio World Plaza in BKC on September 7. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he had created the identity card himself using ChatGPT in 2025.

Search history allegedly reveals PMO document searches : The Crime Branch said that after extracting data from Parekh's Redmi 5G mobile phone, his Google Takeout browsing history allegedly showed searches related to how to prepare correspondence and documents purportedly from the PMO.

Fake PMO Identity Card Allegedly Used At Jio World Plaza

Police also found that the mobile phone had been purchased by Parekh in his own name from a Vijay Sales outlet in Khar on March 24.

Bodyguard allegedly provided security on commercial basis : The second arrested accused, Dilip Rajaram Kunde, was also questioned during police custody. According to the Crime Branch, Kunde claimed that he had acquired the firearm for his personal use. However, police alleged that he was using the weapon commercially while providing security to Parekh as his bodyguard.

The case relates to the alleged use of a fake PMO identity card to gain entry into Jio World Plaza with a firearm on September 7, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled programme in Mumbai.

The Crime Branch had arrested Parekh and Kunde, while Prathamesh Ganesh Bagul remains wanted in the case. The matter was subsequently re-registered by the CIU for further investigation.

Police said forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Parekh is still underway. They also want to investigate the alleged commercial use of the firearm by Kunde, trace the wanted accused and ascertain the broader conspiracy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/