Fake Passport, Hawala Racket Busted In Kurar; Accused Arrested, Wife’s Complaints Reveal Shocking Details

Mumbai: The Kurar Police Station, along with the Anti-Terrorism Branch (ATB) of Special Branch–1, has arrested a accused involved in a fake passport racket, illegal foreign travel, and hawala transactions. An FIR has been registered under invoking multiple serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Passports Act, 1967, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.In a significant development, police said that the accused’s wife had earlier approached Kurar Police with complaints in June 2023 and again in December 2025, alleging that Khan had procured fake passports using forged documents.

In her December 2025 letter, she reminded police about her earlier complaint dated June 13, 2023, stating that no FIR had been registered despite the seriousness of the accused. She further alleged that while a domestic violence case against Khan was pending in court, he had entered into a second marriage without legally divorcing his first wife an offence under the law.

The complaint also highlighted that Khan concealed his real identity and created forged documents under the fake name “Shaikh Saleem,” despite his actual identity being reflected in official records such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, and marriage registration certificate. She also alleged that he had fraudulently obtained an Indian passport and a Kuwait civil ID, posing a potential threat to national security.

Based on her complaint, an earlier case had also been registered against the accused under IPC Section 498, Said Police officer from Kurar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Islam Ismail Khan (48), a resident of Fatema Tower, Flat No. 1302, near Pathanwadi Junction, Rani Sati Marg, Malad East. Police said he also used the fake identity Salim Rahmatullah Shaikh on forged passport documents. Police said he had obtained a fake passport under the alias “Shaikh Saleem son of Shaikh Rahmatulla” and used it to frequently travel between India, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Investigations have revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in hawala operations, money laundering, and suspected terror funding activities.

The action was initiated following confidential inputs received by Special Branch–1, which raised suspicion due to the accused’s frequent foreign travel.

Acting on instructions from senior officers, joint teams of the ATB and local police conducted raids at two residential premises and one office linked to the accused. During the searches, police recovered a fake Indian passport, cash amounting to ₹12,47,650, and electronic devices—including a laptop, tablet, and mobile phonesworth approximately ₹1.60 lakh. The total seizure is estimated at ₹14,07,650.

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An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, along with provisions of the Passports Act, 1967, and FEMA, 1999. The accused was produced before a court and has been remanded to police custody till April 14.

The investigation is being carried out by Police Inspectors Vedpathak and Anup Dange, while the FIR was registered by Sub-Inspector Milind Chavan.

Police officials stated that the law and order situation remains normal, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.

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