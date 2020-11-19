Fake NIA officer tried to dupe woman with marriage proposal

Mumbai: An officer from National Investigation Agency (NIA) lodged an offence with Gamdevi police after an unknown person tried to dupe a woman on a matrimonial portal posing as NIA officer. The conman tried to lure the woman with marriage prospective, fortunately the woman decided to verify his claims.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Harsh Sakpal, approached a woman posing as a potential groom. During their conversation, the conman told her that he works with NIA and to make her believe he sent photograph wearing Army uniform along with his 'NIA' identification card and his salary slip of the agency.

The woman who liked his proposal, first decided to verify his claims and approached the NIA office in Grant Road. The officials at the office checked their database and told the woman that no such person with the name works there.

Since the accused was using their name to cheat people and also forged their ID card and salary slip, the NIA officials decided to take the matter to the local police.

Following the complaint, the Gamdevi police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420), cheating by personation (419), personating a public servant (170), wearing grab or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent (171) along with the sections of forgery. The accused was also booked under the sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology act. We are trying to trace the accused, said an officer from Gamdevi police station.