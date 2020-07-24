Fake audio clip on COVID-19: Navghar cops register FIR, miscreants on radar

More than a week after a fake audio clip mimicking the voice of an independent member of the state legislative assembly Geeta Jain went viral on various social media platforms, the Navghar Police in Bhayandar registered an FIR against the suspects. However, no arrests have been made so far. In the viral audio clip, a woman impersonating the local legislator is heard spewing venom against the authorities for suspicious monetary transactions in the name of the infection. Attempts were also made to mimic the legislator’s voice for dishing out misleading advisories on how to deal with coronavirus without any medical assistance.

The legislator, who herself was under home quarantine after she and her husband tested positive for the virus, immediately registered a complaint with the local police station and the cyber cell of the Thane (rural) police on July 11. In her complaint, the legislator stated that the fake clip was not only an attempt by her political rivals to malign her image, but was also a potential threat for those who could land into medical complications by following the misleading advice.

“We have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for violating Maharashtra COVID-19 rules, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act. A woman is under the scanner of investigations for her involvement. Investigations were on and the culprits will be held soon,” said a police officer. The Thane (rural) Police, led by Dr Shivaji Rathod, is keeping track of the misleading social media posts.