‘Fake Apple Products For Sale In Bandra?’ Motorist Allegedly Approached By Men Selling Counterfeit AirPods - Here's What Happened

Mumbai: A suspected fake Apple products scam has surfaced in Bandra, with locals claiming that men are approaching them near Carter Road and Bandstand and attempting to sell counterfeit AirPods.

According to a post shared by Bandra Buzz on X (formerly Twitter), a Bandra resident was allegedly approached by two men while he had stopped by the roadside to make a urgent call. The men reportedly tried to sell the local what appeared to be Apple AirPods. When the resident refused, they allegedly continued to stand near the vehicle and kept on trying to sell the products.

Mumbai Police is expected to look into the matter and take necessary action.

The situation escalated when the men asked the resident to lower his car window. Sensing something suspicious, he began recording the incident on his phone, after which both the men fled.

As per the post, the incident took place on April 29 at around 3.30 pm. The video reportedly also captured the number plate of the vehicle used by the men. The post shared also tagged Mumbai Police to look into this matter.

The video shows two men, one sitting on the scooter, with Number plate 'MH 12 RD 4900' and the other getting on the scooter with a bag, which allegedly contains the fake apple products.

The post has raised concerns among Bandra residents, especially as Carter Road and Bandstand are busy public stretches frequently visited by locals, motorists and tourists. The incident has also highlighted a possible pattern of people allegedly using counterfeit Apple products to target unsuspecting citizens.

Bombay HC Directs Swift Action Against Online Fraud Racket Impersonating DBS Bank India

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