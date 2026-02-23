FAIMA Maharashtra Women's Forum Announces 10-Day Online Series For International Women's Day 2026

International Women's Day 2026: |

The Federation of All India Marunaadan Malayalee Associations (FAIMA) Maharashtra State Women’s Forum will celebrate International Women’s Day 2026 with a 10-day series of online programmes from March 1 to 10 under the theme 'Ten Days of Women’s Empowerment,' bringing together Malayali women from all 36 districts of the state on a unified digital platform.

March 1 Inaugural

The inaugural session will be held on March 1 at 7.30 pm via Google Meet and will be officially inaugurated by Anu P. Chacko, NRK Development Officer for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry. The function will be presided over by State Committee Chairperson Vineetha Pillai, while Convenor Boby Sulakshana will deliver the welcome address. FAIMA Maharashtra office-bearers Anu B. Nair and Sumi Gentry will present keynote addresses, and representatives from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Konkan, Marathwada, Nagpur and Amravati zones will extend greetings.

As part of the celebrations, expert-led knowledge sessions will be conducted daily at 8 pm covering health, awareness, art and social issues. Topics include dental health by Dr Pragnya Nimade, menopause and women’s health by Dr Anjana Devadas, and Ayurveda and diet by Dr Nandini Hari Kurup. A cyber security awareness seminar will be led by Arun R. from the Kerala Police Cyber Wing, while Kerala Government Deputy Secretary Hemalatha C.K. will speak on the importance of Kudumbashree. Film and theatre personality Asha Devi and Dr Divya Balan of FLAME University will address sessions on art and the social spaces of expatriate women.

Cultural Extravaganza

On March 8, cultural performances by women and children from across Maharashtra will be showcased through WhatsApp groups. A 'Best Out of Waste' competition encouraging creative reuse of materials has also been organised as part of the programme.

The valedictory function will be held on March 10 at 8 pm and will be inaugurated by FAIMA National President M.P. Purushothaman. Actress Anjali Nair and NORKA Roots officials Ramani K and Reesa Ranjith will attend as chief guests. Women from Maharashtra who have excelled in various fields will be honoured during the ceremony, and winners of the competitions will be announced.

Leaders Rally Support

FAIMA Maharashtra President Jayaprakash Nair, General Secretary P.P. Ashokan and Vice President T.G. Suresh Kumar will also participate in the ten-day celebrations. Organisers have invited Malayali families across the state to join what they describe as the largest collective gathering of Malayali women in Maharashtra.

