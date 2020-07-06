Fadnavis to visit Bhayandar on Monday

The leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly-Devendra Fadnavis will visit the Mira Bhayandar region to take a review of the overall situation which has emerged due the pandemic.

Fadnavis will visit the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Bhayandar and later meet municipal commissioner-Dr. Vijay Rathod at the civic headquarters. He will also visit the quarantine center in Bhayandarpada before proceeding to Global Hospital in Thane city.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation recorded 126 new cases on Saturday, to breach the 4,000 mark and taking the total number of cumulative positive Covid-19 cases to 4,011.