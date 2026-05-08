Fact Check: Maharashtra DGIPR Warns Of Fake Electricity Bill Messages, Urges Citizens To Stay Alert

Mumbai: The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) has issued a warning to citizens against fraudulent messages claiming that electricity connections will be disconnected due to pending bill payments.

According to a post shared by the Maharashtra DGIPR, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) does not send messages regarding power disconnection through personal mobile numbers. The department clarified that the phone numbers mentioned in such messages are fake and urged people not to contact them. Citizens have been warned to remain alert and cautious about such scams.

The DGIPR further stated that fraudsters are sending messages to consumers claiming that their electricity supply will be cut off unless immediate payment is made. These messages often ask users to contact a particular mobile number, which officials have confirmed is not associated with MSEDCL in any manner.

The MSEDCL website has also issued a similar advisory warning users about fake electricity bill scams. According to the advisory, the power distribution company never contacts consumers from personal mobile numbers. Instead, official communication is sent only through authorised SMS IDs such as “VM-MSEDCL”.

The advisory also cautions consumers against sharing sensitive information such as OTPs while making online payments. Officials have urged people to verify payment-related communication only through official MSEDCL channels and avoid responding to suspicious calls or messages. Officials stressed that genuine messages never ask consumers to contact any official on a personal number or download third-party applications.

Consumers have been advised to ignore such fraudulent messages, avoid clicking on unknown links and not download any software for bill payments. They should also refrain from calling any personal numbers mentioned in such messages.

For assistance or to report suspicious activity, consumers can contact MSEDCL’s 24-hour helplines at 1912, 1800-212-3435 or 1800-233-3435 or visit the nearest office. The utility has also urged citizens to report such incidents on the national cybercrime portal.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to stay vigilant and immediately report any fraudulent activity related to electricity bill payments or fake disconnection notices.

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