FACT CHECK! Maharashtra DGIPR Debunks Viral Census 2027 Message On Marathi Language; Says 'Do Not Believe Such Information'

Fact Check: Maharashtra DGIPR Flags Viral Census 2027 Message On Marathi Language As Fake; Urges Citizens To Verify Information | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations has issued a fact-check warning against a false message being circulated on social media regarding the Marathi language in connection with Census 2027.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by DGIPR, the viral message claiming that Marathi speakers must mention only Marathi during the census registration is false. The department has urged citizens not to believe or forward such misleading information.

“The message going viral on social media regarding Marathi language in connection with Census 2027 is false. Do not believe such information,” the DGIPR said in its fact-check post. It also advised citizens to rely only on official and objective information related to the census through the official websites — censusindia.gov.in and se.census.gov.in.

The fake message being circulated claims that the Census of India, pending for the last 15 years, has started in Maharashtra and will be conducted both offline and online. It further asks Marathi speakers to mention only “Marathi” when asked about the languages they know or are familiar with during registration.

The message falsely claims that if citizens mention English or any other language along with Marathi, their entry will become invalid and affect the count of Marathi speakers. It also links the claim to budget allocation, stating that funds are distributed according to the number of speakers of a particular language.

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The misleading message urges Marathi-speaking citizens to “strictly” follow the instruction and forward the message to as many people as possible.

However, the DGIPR has clarified that the information is false and has cautioned people against believing such claims. Citizens have been advised to verify census-related details only through official government sources and avoid spreading unverified messages on social media.

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