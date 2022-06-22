Fact Check: Did Aaditya Thackeray change his Twitter bio?

Aaditya Thackeray | Photo: PTI

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, several reports circulating on social media stated that Minister Aaditya Thackeray had removed the word 'Minister' from his Twitter bio.

However, Yuva Sena Secretary, Varun Sardesai while clarifying on the matter said that he never had the word in his bio to begin with.

"Aaditya Thackeray never had 'Minister' mentioned in his Twitter bio," Varun Sardesai was quoted saying by Mumbai Tak.

Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also issued a clarification on the same.

He did not have his minister status ever on his Twitter bio. Fact check. https://t.co/ovAJsV0m0j — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 22, 2022

Maharashtra was engulfed in political turmoil after Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam.

The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, plunging the tripartite MVA government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress, into a crisis.

Earlier, the MLAs were taken to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Tuesday, and the decision to shift them to Guwahati was taken on security grounds, according to another BJP source.