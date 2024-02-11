 'Extremely Saddened & Angry': Mumbai Photographer Threatens Legal Action Against Ad Agency For Using His Photo On Billboards Without Consent
Photographer Ujwal Puri accused 'a big advertising brand of Mumbai' on social media of using his photograph without his consent.

Photographer Ujwal Puri accused 'a big advertising brand of Mumbai' on social media of using his photograph without his consent.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
X, Ujwal Puri

Mumbai based photographer Ujwal Puri accused 'a big advertising brand of Mumbai' on social media of using his photograph without his consent.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Puri wrote, "Extremely saddened and angry to see my photo stolen and printed on a big billboard without my consent or permission. Having a big advertising brand of Mumbai do this is disheartening. Can anyone help me take legal action and address this? I can't find SelVel on social media."

Anil Prabhakar, another photographer responded to his tweet, suggesting, "Please consult a lawyer, brother. You can file a lawsuit for a larger compensation. There are a few law firms specializing in copyright and related issues. This is unacceptable, brother; it can't be overlooked."

