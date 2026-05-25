‘Extremely Heartbreaking’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, DY CM Sunetra Pawar & Others React After Eight Killed In Raigad Ambenali Ghat Tragedy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led condolences after eight people died in a tragic SUV accident at Ambenali Ghat in Raigad district. Several political leaders, including Sunetra Pawar, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Nitesh Rane, expressed grief over the incident. Rescue teams, police and NDRF personnel continue efforts to recover bodies from the deep gorge. |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed grief over the tragic accident in Raigad district’s Ambenali Ghat, where eight persons lost their lives after an SUV plunged into a deep gorge.

Calling the incident “extremely heartbreaking”, Fadnavis said the state government was closely monitoring rescue and recovery efforts being carried out in the difficult terrain. In a post on X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the deceased and extended condolences to their families.

रायगड जिल्ह्यातील आंबेनळी घाटात झालेल्या एका दुर्दैवी अपघातात 8 जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुःखद आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

हे 8 मित्र फिरायला गेले असता त्यांचे वाहन दरीत 1500 फूट खाली कोसळले.… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 25, 2026

According to Fadnavis, the group of eight friends was travelling when their vehicle reportedly plunged nearly 1,500 feet into the valley. He stated that rescue operations had been launched immediately, with multiple teams deployed by the district administration along with assistance from the National Disaster Response Force and local volunteers.

रायगड जिल्ह्यातील आंबेनळी घाटात कार दरीत कोसळून ८ जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची तसेच धुळे जिल्ह्यातील लळींग घाटात मुंबई-आग्रा महामार्गावर झालेल्या तिहेरी अपघातात ६ जणांचा मृत्यू होऊन २८ जण जखमी झाल्याची घटना अत्यंत वेदनादायी आहे.



अपघातांमध्ये मृत्यूमुखी पडलेल्या सर्व नागरिकांना मी… — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) May 25, 2026

Rescue Operations Underway

The accident occurred in the Ambenali Ghat section on the Poladpur, Mahabaleshwar route between 5 am and 6 am on Sunday. Police said the victims were travelling from Dapoli towards Satara when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle in the ghat section.

Raigad, Maharashtra: Eight people have died after a tourist vehicle travelling from Konkan to Satara met with an accident. Rescue teams have recovered two bodies so far, while search operations for the remaining victims are underway pic.twitter.com/G37rnATJSu — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2026

The SUV was located nearly 800 feet deep inside the gorge on Monday morning after relatives alerted authorities when the group failed to reach Satara. Investigators traced the victims’ last mobile location near Poladpur before launching an extensive search operation.

Police identified the deceased as Ritesh Lokhande, Suhas Lokhande, Utkarsh Shingte, Nikhil Shingte, Mahesh Pawar, Aditya Salunkhe, Rajesh Katkar and Ansh Chavan. While one victim belonged to Ratnagiri district, the remaining seven were residents of Satara.

Leaders Express Grief

Maharashtra Deputy Chairperson Sunetra Pawar also expressed sorrow over the tragedy, while additionally referring to another fatal accident on the Mumbai, Agra highway in Dhule district that claimed six lives and injured several others.

पोलादपूर- महाबळेश्वर मार्गावरील आंबेनळी घाटात जीप दरीत कोसळून झालेल्या अपघातात काही निष्पाप नागरिकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना समजून दु:ख झाले.या दुर्दैवी अपघातात मृत झालेल्या व्यक्तींच्या आप्तेष्टांना मी आपल्या शोक संवेदना कळवतो तसेच जखमींना लवकर बरे वाटो, अशी प्रार्थना करतो — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) May 25, 2026

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma described the incident as deeply saddening and prayed for strength for the bereaved families.

रायगड जिल्ह्यातील आंबेनळी घाटात १५०० फूट खोल दरीत वाहन कोसळून झालेली दुर्घटना दुःखद आहे. या भीषण अपघातात ८ जणांचा दुर्दैवी मृत्यू झाला आहे. रायगड जिल्हा प्रशासनाकडून युद्धपातळीवर मदत आणि बचावकार्य सुरू असून आतापर्यंत ३ मृतदेह बाहेर काढण्यात आले आहेत. तसेच एनडीआरएफच्या माध्यमातून… — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) May 25, 2026

State minister Nitesh Rane said the crash was heartbreaking and praised rescue teams working in challenging conditions.

Meanwhile, BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan said the party stood firmly with the affected families during the difficult time.