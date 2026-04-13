'Extremely Heartbreaking': Fadnavis, Pratap Sarnaik Express Grief Over Kalyan–Murbad Crash That Claimed 11 Lives

'Extremely Heartbreaking': Maha CM Fadnavis, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik & Others Express Condolence Over Kalyan-Murbad Road Accident That Killed 11 People | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the devastating road accident near Kalyan that claimed at least 11 lives, terming the incident “extremely tragic” and “heartbreaking.”

In the statement, Fadnavis said the loss of lives in the horrific collision on National Highway 61 was deeply distressing. “I pay my heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives. We stand with the grieving families in this difficult time and are in constant touch with the local administration,” he said, assuring that necessary support is being extended.

राष्ट्रीय महामार्ग 61 वर कल्याणजवळ दोन वाहनांची धडक होऊन झालेल्या भीषण अपघातात 11 जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. स्थानिक प्रशासनाशी आम्ही संपर्कात आहोत. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 13, 2026

Maharashra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik also reacted strongly, describing the crash as deeply distressing. Highlighting a critical concern, Sarnaik pointed out that the vehicle, which has a permitted capacity of 5+1, was carrying as many as 11 passengers. “This is an extremely serious matter,” he noted, adding that a case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway. While reiterating that the Motor Transport Department continues to take strict action against illegal passenger transport, he urged citizens to act responsibly and avoid travelling in overloaded or unauthorised vehic

आज सकाळी सुमारे १०:४५ वाजण्याच्या सुमारास कल्याण–मुरबाड–माळशेज महामार्गावर रायते गावाच्या हद्दीत, पांजरपोळ गोशाळेजवळील उल्हास नदीवरील नव्या पुलावर एक अत्यंत दुर्दैवी अपघात घडला. कल्याणकडून प्रवासी घेऊन येणारी ओम्नी कार (क्र. MH-05 GA-0529) आणि अशोक लेलँड कंपनीचा मिक्सर (क्र.… — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) April 13, 2026

Echoing similar sentiments, Goyal described the incident as “extremely heartbreaking,” offering condolences to the bereaved families while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. He emphasised the need for collective support for the victims and their families in the aftermath of the tragedy.

ठाणे जिल्ह्यातील कल्याण-मुरबाड मार्गावर रायते पुलावर भीषण अपघातात काही नागरिकांचा दुर्दैवी मृत्यू झाल्याची बातमी अत्यंत वेदनादायक आहे.



या दुर्घटनेत जीव गमावलेल्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली, तसेच जखमी नागरिकांच्या प्रकृतीत लवकर सुधारणा व्हावी, अशी प्रार्थना करतो: मंत्री… — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) April 13, 2026

These statements came following a fatal crash reported on Monday morning near the Rayate Bridge on the Kalyan–Murbad road in Thane district. A cement mixer truck collided head-on with a Maruti Eeco passenger vehicle around 11:30 am. The Eeco, which was carrying around 11 to 12 passengers en route to Murbad, was severely damaged in the impact.

The force of the collision was so intense that most occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, leaving the car completely mangled. One person sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they remain under treatment.

The accident occurred on a bridge over the Ulhas River, a stretch currently undergoing road widening and concretisation work. Locals were among the first to respond, assisting in rescue efforts and helping pull out trapped passengers from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

Police from Titwala station, along with traffic officials, reached the site soon after being alerted, clearing the debris and restoring traffic movement. Authorities have initiated an investigation, with early indications pointing to a head-on collision possibly linked to overspeeding or loss of control on the under-construction stretch.

The incident has once again raised concerns over safety on rapidly developing highway corridors in the region.

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