Extreme monsoon may submerge Mumbai under knee-deep inundation: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Despite elaborate arrangements underway for preventing water-logging during monsoon, environment minister and guardian minister of suburbs Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday stated that the city could be submerged under knee-deep inundation if it rains cats and dogs.

The Worli MLA conducted a meeting with BMC officers and took review of ongoing pre-monsoon. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, and additional civic commissioners Ashwini Bhide, P Velrasu and Sanjiv Kumar were present in the meeting. Directing the officers to take necessary precautionary measures at landslide-prone areas, the minister also asked to complete desilting by May 31.

In another bid for a safe monsoon, three more NDRF teams will be deployed in the landslide-prone areas of Bhandup, Chembur and Ghatkopar and the process of providing alternate accommodation to inhabitants of these areas is also underway.

Addressing media persons post the meeting, the Shiv Sena scion apprised that

78 per cent desilting work has been completed so far, while 380 flooding spots have been identified this year. To prevent water-logging, 480 water pumps will be deployed across the city and sewage treatment plants as well as water holding tanks are also being constructed at specific spots.

He further said that all ward officers will monitor pre-monsoon works, while keeping a tab on suggestions of citizens, news reports and complaints on social media.

Speaking about the pestering potholes, he clarified, “There are many roads whose responsibility is not with the BMC. The civic body has conducted work of road concretisation in some areas. I am sure potholes will not appear on new roads but it can be seen on old roads." While he preferred to simply brush aside the BJP’s allegations of desilting delay.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:59 AM IST