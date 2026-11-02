Externed History-Sheeter Arrested In Panvel For Allegedly Selling Ganja, 623 Grams Seized | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A history-sheeter externed from the limits of both Thane and Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerates was arrested by the Panvel Taluka police for allegedly selling ganja in Vavanje village. The accused, Subhash Dattu Mali (43), was found in possession of 623 grams of ganja worth Rs 31,000.

Police Lay Trap In Vavanje Village Following Tip-Off About Drug Sale

Acting on a tip-off that a man would be arriving to sell ganja in front of the house of Kachru Katkari in Vavanje, the police laid a trap at around 7.30 pm on October 30. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge. During the search, the police recovered 623 grams of ganja, plastic bags, three chillums and a matchbox from Mali.

During interrogation, the police found that Mali had been externed from the limits of Thane City and Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerates. Despite the externment orders, he had allegedly been staying in the Vavanje area for the past year and continued to be involved in the sale of ganja.

Police Confirm Seizure Of Contraband And Violation Of Externment Orders

"The accused had violated the externment orders and was allegedly operating in the Vavanje area while engaging in the sale of ganja. We have seized the contraband and registered a case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act," said a police officer.

The Panvel Taluka police have registered a case under Sections 8(c), 20(b) and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Mali has been arrested, and Assistant Police Inspector Anurag Gije is conducting further investigation.

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