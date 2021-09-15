Externed accused arrested in Karjat for stabbing 20-year-old at Dadar

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man with criminal antecedents was arrested by the Dadar police for stabbing a 20-year-old over past rivalry at Bhavani Shankar Road on Sunday. The accused, identified as Jay Ubale, has 42 serious cases registered against him at Dadar and Shivaji Park police station and was externed from Mumbai city.

According to the Dadar police, Mithilesh Gupta and his brother Alok were standing near Dholak Wala chawl on Sunday evening, when the externed accused spotted them, came close to Mithilesh and stabbed him with a knife.

Ubale then fled from the spot, said the Dadar police. Mithilesh was taken to KEM Hospital for treatment. His brother Alok registered a complaint with the Dadar police station under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

A team of police officials was then formed to nab the accused in Karjat. He was produced before a court on Monday and has been remanded to police custody till September 16.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:03 AM IST