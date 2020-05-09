11-member expert panel suggests increasing borrowing limit to 5% of GSDP to revive Maharashtra economy

Mumbai: The 11-member committee comprising retired and serving bureaucrats has made a slew of suggestions to revive the Maharashtra economy which is badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The committee has suggested the increase in additional borrowing limit to 5% from 3% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP).

The suggestion also includes differ National Small Saving Fund loan repayment by two years, non-debt transfer from Government of India and request the 15th Finance Commission for a special fund for COVID 19 measures.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning department, said the cabinet subcommittee discussed the findings of the committee and the report will be soon tabled before the cabinet to take further action. As reported by FPJ, the committee has expected that the revenue receipts for 2020-21 are likely to fall by 40-45% to Rs 1,40,000 crore.