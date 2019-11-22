Executive arrested for duping builder of Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai: The Crime Branch unit 4 arrested a senior executive working for a prominent builder in Mumbai for duping his employer of Rs20 lakh.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused, Jason George, 32, allegedly diverted funds in his accounts, claiming to be a builder's account.

George, a Mira Road resident, was working for the builder for the past several years. One of the responsibilities of George was to look after the scrap deals at construction sites.

At any construction site, huge piles of metal scarp were generated. George's responsibility was to monitor the tendering for the scrap materials.

According to the Crime Branch, in January 2019, two tenders were issued to two separate companies. When the respective scrap companies claim to take scrap materials, the supervisors at the sites realised that the amount was paid to the different companies other than their own.

When the company enquired about it, they realised both the scrap dealers were in touch with George and they made a payment of Rs20 lakh to the account George insisted them to.

The company approached the Sion police station and registered an offence under IPC sections for criminal breach of trust by a clerk or servant (408), cheating (420), forgery (465), forgery for purpose of cheating (468)and using as genuine a forged document (471). The investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch unit 4.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch team learnt the amount was transferred to George’s account. After taking the statements of his seniors, bank officials and scrap dealers, George was arrested on Tuesday.