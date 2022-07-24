e-Paper Get App

Exclusive: Mumbai's ‘living statue’ aka Gold Man opens up about his struggles

Girjesh Goud is known as 'The Living Statue" or 'Golden Man' in Mumbai

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Girjesh Goud is known as 'The Living Statue" or 'Golden Man' in Mumbai. There have been very few people who know Goud by his real name. Clad in gold shirt, shoes, Goud used to entertain Mumbaikars in his statue avatar.

During an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Goud opened up about his struggles. Read the excerpts from the interview here:

1) Any horrific incidence you had experienced?

When people first saw me and they did not understand what I did; was called, bheek mangne ka naya tareeka. Ek naya joker khada hai.

2) When you came to Mumbai, you had given auditons. How did you get the idea of being a statue?

I had seen this concept in a funny video. I did not see it as an opportunity. For me art is very important. Whether it is singing, drawing; art is important. Art makes a person feel attached.

3) Did you receive support from Mumbai Police?

Mumbai Police can never support an artist and even if they do, one can only get support, if they are politically connected.

4) How much did you earn by performing as a statue?

I earned Rs 500-600 in a day. I improved a lot and I went to earn from Rs 1500-2000 daily.

