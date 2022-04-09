Exclusive: British-era water supply system in Uttan buried in apathy

An ancient British-era water supply system in Uttan near Bhayandar dating back to the 19th century which was discovered in 2004 continues to paint a sorry picture of gross neglect and apathy.

Constructed in the year 1887 by British engineers the gravity-based water supply system is considered to be an engineering marvel as it could supply water from the reservoir located at the picturesque Dongri village near Uttan not only to nearby villages but practically to the far-off Rai village near Bhayandar which housed a settlement of salt department officers. The reservoir was discovered in June 2004. Not only was the tank found in a fairly good condition, but its lid with stone-carved inscriptions was also recovered.

“After the recovery, I had immediately informed the civic authorities who after much reluctance carried out a survey and assured to take steps for reviving the reservoir. But, despite reminders, nothing materialized and the condition went from bad to worse. However, now I see a ray of hope. During a recent visit of district collector Rajesh Narvekar to the nearby Janjire Dharavi Fort, I drew his attention towards the water supply system and he promptly assured to do the needful,” said former municipal corporation Rohit Suvarna, who after much research had managed to detect the mention of the water supply system in the pages of the Bombay Presidency Gazetteer, originally printed in the 19th century.

As per the gazette, the water supply scheme was successfully completed by Executive Engineer, F.B. Maclaren for conveying water from the Dongri-based reservoir to the large government staff which stayed downhill.

“Village folk continued to draw water from the springs close to the reservoir, however during the early 60’s the springs dried up and so did the tank,” said a local.

The system was operational till 1963, but after that the place was turned into a mess by alcoholics and picnic revelers.

