Excessive Heat Alert! Mumbai Records 32°C, Thane Soars To 39°C, AQI Slips Into Poor Category | Representational Image

Mumbai woke up to another warm morning on Tuesday, with temperatures already touching 29 degrees Celsius early in the day and expected to climb steadily. Weather conditions across the city, including Thane and Navi Mumbai, indicate a sharp rise in daytime temperatures, with highs ranging between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius.

The heat is not just uncomfortable, it is becoming a growing concern.

Temperatures On The Rise Across The Region

According to weather readings, Mumbai is likely to see temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Thane may touch 39 degrees Celsius. Navi Mumbai is also experiencing similar conditions, with daytime highs expected to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius.

The mornings may feel slightly humid, but as the day progresses, the heat intensifies, making outdoor movement difficult. The “feels like” temperature is already crossing 31 degrees Celsius due to humidity, adding to the discomfort.

Air Quality Slips Into Poor Category

Alongside the heat, Mumbai’s air quality has taken a hit. The Air Quality Index stands at 130, categorised as poor. Key pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 are recorded at 49 micrograms per cubic metre and 59 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

Several areas across Mumbai are reporting AQI levels between 116 and 144, indicating moderate to poor air quality. While not hazardous yet, prolonged exposure can impact those with respiratory conditions.

Heatwave Conditions Across Maharashtra

The situation is not limited to Mumbai. Maharashtra has been experiencing an intense heatwave over the past few days. Between March 1 and April 19, the state reported 31 confirmed heatstroke cases and one suspected death.

Vidarbha and central Maharashtra remain the worst affected. On April 20, Amravati recorded the highest temperature at 43.4 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Akola at 43.2 degrees Celsius. At least 15 weather stations across the state reported maximum temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. Pune too recorded a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

Health Concerns And Advisory

With temperatures rising and air quality dipping, health experts are urging residents to stay hydrated, avoid peak afternoon hours, and limit outdoor activity. The combination of heat and pollution can increase fatigue, dehydration, and breathing discomfort.

As the week progresses, the city is expected to remain hot and mostly sunny, offering little immediate relief from the ongoing heat spell.