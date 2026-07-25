'Exceptional Violence And Brutality': Bombay HC Upholds Denial Of Early Remission To Murder Convict

The Bombay High Court upheld the Maharashtra government's decision denying early remission to a murder convict, citing the exceptional brutality of the crime | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: The Bombay High Court has upheld the Maharashtra government's decision to deny early remission and release to a man convicted of murdering a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal, observing that the crime was marked by "exceptional violence and brutality."

A Bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal, on July 20, dismissed the plea filed by convict Ajay Dungarshi, who had challenged the state government's September 2025 decision classifying his case under a category that requires 26 years of imprisonment, including remission, before release.

Convict Challenges Classification

Dungarshi had argued that his case should instead be placed under another category of the government's March 15, 2010, resolution, under which certain convicts become eligible for release after completing 22 years of imprisonment, including remission.

Rejecting the plea, the court referred to the trial court's findings and the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim.

“We have perused the judgment passed by the Trial Court. The injuries mentioned... are 21 in number. They are all incised wounds all over the body,” the Bench said.

The judges noted that the prosecution had established that the murder was committed because the woman had refused Dungarshi's marriage proposal.

Court Cites Brutality

“From the circumstances, it is quite clear that the case falls within category 2(c) of the Government Resolution dated March 15, 2010. The crime is committed with exceptional violence with brutality,” the court observed.

Under category 2(c) of the Government Resolution, convicts whose crimes involve exceptional violence, brutality, or death due to burns must undergo 26 years of imprisonment, including remission, before becoming eligible for release.

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The state government had argued that Dungarshi's case clearly fell within this category because of the brutal nature of the attack.

The High Court agreed, noting that the victim had suffered multiple deep stab injuries, and dismissed Dungarshi's petition.

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