Examination blues: No questions to bank on for final year students in Mumbai

Students preparing for final year exams to be conducted in October have complained about the University of Mumbai (MU) and degree colleges not providing any question bank for preparation. Degree colleges state they have started work on setting question papers both for the practice test and the final exams.

The MU had released a circular on September 13 stating: “The lead colleges with due involvement of related subject or course teachers from colleges within the cluster should prepare the comprehensive MCQ bank for each subject or course. The answer key or solution of the MCQ should be invariably provided along with the MCQ bank as a separate answer key bank."

But students state some colleges have not provided them with the questions yet. Tushar Pandit, a final-year student of Mass Media, said, "My syllabus is entirely subjective so I am worried about the multiple-choice question (MCQ) mode of exam paper. I have been waiting every day for the question bank. My college has not provided a question bank yet. But I hope they provide us with it soon."

Some students stated they have received messages from colleges stating question banks will not be provided. A final-year BA student said, “My college professor sent us a message on our class WhatsApp group stating question banks will not be provided. The message also stated mock tests will be conducted for practice and preparation. I do not know how to prepare for the exam without a question bank."

A senior officer of MU said, "The university circular mentions the need for a comprehensive MCQ bank but nowhere does it mention the need for colleges to share the same with students. Colleges are directed to prepare MCQ bank and model question papers. In addition, they need to conduct mock tests so that students can practise."