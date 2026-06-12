Ex-Mrs Kerala Contestant Harsha Sunny Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Smuggling Weed Worth Rs 11.82 Crore From Bangkok

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Mumbai: Model and former Mrs Kerala pageant runner-up, Harsha Sunny, has been arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after Customs officials allegedly recovered hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 11.82 crore from her luggage.

The 28-year-old model was carrying over 11 kg of high-quality hydroponic marijuana. She was flying from Bangkok and was stopped at the Mumbai airport after officials found her behaviour suspicious during routine surveillance, according to an NDTV report.

She arrived at the airport in Mumbai from Bangkok on the night of June 10–11 via Air India flight TG-351, according to Customs officials.

Airport interception

She was stopped at the airport at around 4 am on Thursday after her arrival from Bangkok. Based on passenger profiling, Customs officials suspected that she could be carrying contraband items.

A personal search was then carried out before a gazetted officer under the provisions of the NDPS Act. However, officials said no contraband was found on her person. The alleged recovery was made during a detailed examination of her baggage.

12 vacuum-sealed packets were found concealed inside her trolley bag. The packets reportedly contained green-coloured flowering and fruiting tops of the cannabis plant, suspected to be hydroponic weed, also known as ganja. The substance allegedly tested positive using the NDPS field testing kit, according to officials.

Arrest and court proceedings

After this, the Customs Department arrested Harsha Sunny under the NDPS Act for smuggling banned narcotics.

Harsha Sunny was then produced before the Fort Court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Investigators told the court that the probe is still at a preliminary stage. Officials are now trying to identify other individuals who may be linked to the alleged smuggling network.

Defence and investigation

The authorities are also expected to examine Sunny’s travel details, communication records, and the circumstances under which the bag was allegedly carried into India. Sunny, however, has claimed that she was unaware of the contents of the bag.

She reportedly told Customs officials that a person she befriended during her trip gained her confidence and persuaded her to carry a bag to India. Her side has suggested that she may have been used as an unsuspecting carrier by organised traffickers, Moneycontrol reported.