Ex-MLA Subodh Saoji's Satirical Letter Praises FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe, Suggests 'Blood Transfusion' For Bureaucrats

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | Facebook

Mumbai: Former three-time MLA from Buldhana district, Subodh Bhau Saoji, has written a satirical letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, praising FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe for his aggressive crackdown on corruption, adulteration and illegal activities across the state.

Praises Mundhe for rattling corrupt elements across Maharashtra

In the letter, Saoji said Mundhe's actions have rattled corrupt elements and helped curb malpractice. He noted that the people of Maharashtra expect all senior government officials to demonstrate the same commitment, integrity and efficiency in public service.

Using humour and symbolism, Saoji suggested that a bottle of Mundhe's blood be distributed in small portions among all departmental heads, including the Chief Secretary, so they could imbibe his dedication, fearlessness and work ethic. Drawing a parallel with blood transfusions used to strengthen weak patients, he said such a step could inspire officials to perform their duties with similar zeal and help make Maharashtra more prosperous and better governed.

FDA under Mundhe has conducted high-profile enforcement actions

Saoji's remarks come amid a series of high-profile enforcement actions by the Food and Drug Administration under Mundhe's leadership.

Earlier this week, the FDA seized illegal and allegedly misbranded cosmetics worth Rs 1.53 crore in twin raids conducted in Mumbai and Bhiwandi.

M/s Diya Enterprises raided for fake address and missing details

During a raid on M/s Diya Enterprises in Andheri East, officials seized cosmetic products worth Rs 29.84 lakh, including children's and men's grooming products, after finding packaging bearing a non-existent manufacturer's address and lacking mandatory details such as batch numbers, manufacturing dates and expiry dates.

In a separate operation, FDA officials uncovered an unlicensed cosmetics manufacturing unit operated by M/s Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. in Bhiwandi and seized stock and machinery worth Rs 1.23 crore. The factory, which allegedly manufactured products without a valid licence and sold them through e-commerce platforms using misleading claims and a false Mumbai address, was sealed.

A criminal case has been registered at Narpoli Police Station, and the FDA has said its statewide drive against unlicensed and misleading cosmetic products will continue.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/