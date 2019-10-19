Ex-Congress leader sends brick to Yogi for Ram Temple

Mumbai: Former senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh on Saturday sent a letter along with a brick to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath, requesting him to use the brick in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to media in Mumbai, Singh exuded confidence the SC will rule in favour of the Hindu parties in the Ayodhya dispute case, paving the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple. “The SC will soon announce its order in the Ayodhya case after which the construction of the Ram Temple will begin,” claimed Singh.