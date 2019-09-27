EVMs reliable: District collector

Mumbai: Ahead of the assembly elections district collector and district election officer of Mumbai City, Shivaji Jondhale on Thursday underlined the importance of the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

After the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre made a landsliding victory in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, questions were raised by opposition leaders and social activists on the authenticity of the EVMs.

At a press meet, Jondhale said the EVM is the most reliable medium of voting and there will be strict monitoring of the gadgets to prevent their misuse in the upcoming assembly election.

“The EVM is the most trusted resource, there will be adequate transparency in the method and step-by-step protocols will be followed during the polls,” said Jondhale.

Jondhale asserted the EVM is a stand-alone machine and does not require any network connection hence its impossible to hack into the system of the machine.

EC sources confirmed the senior officials of the election body have met some of the opposition leaders and have assured them regarding EVMs authenticity.

The district collector added during the assembly election, people with disabilities and senior citizens to will be taken care of in a friendlier way to increase their turnout.

“The collector’s office has purchased 400 wheelchairs and there will be 20 vehicles operating on the Mumbai city district to escort PWD at the polling station,” added the district collector.

The ECI have also unveiled a “PWD app” through which disabled voters can request transport facilities, while automated wheelchairs capable of climbing stairs will also be provided.