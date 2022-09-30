'Every inch of lanes, bylanes and roads will be concretised in 3 years': BMC Commissioner to Bombay HC

PWD department starts filling up the pothole at Ghodbunder immediately after getting instructions from PWD minister. |

Submitting an action plan for 'Pothole Free Mumbai', Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and administrator Iqbal Chahal told the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday that within 3 years every inch of lanes, bylanes and roads in Mumbai will be concretised.

In addition, he also said that Mumbai cannot be pothole free until the BMC becomes the single planning authority to look after the maintenance work.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik has asked Chahal to come to court while hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Ruju Thakker regarding wilful non-compliance by municipal corporations with the 2018 court judgment in a PIL on fixing roads.

Pursuant to the earlier HC order, Chahal was present in the court on Friday and gave a PowerPoint presentation -- 'Towards Pothole Free Mumbai': An Action Plan – wherein he has a detailed roadmap for improving city roads and the hurdles the civic body faces in keeping the roads free of potholes.

In the action plan, the stress is laid on the concretisation of roads. When CJ Datta asked: "By when do you assure citizens of Bombay of pothole-free roads?", Chahal replied: "We are going to concretise all lanes and bylanes. We have an action plan of 3 years where every inch of roads in Mumbai will be concretised."

"So far, of the 2,050 km of roads under BMC’s jurisdiction, 900 km of roads have been concretised," he said. The action plan for filling the potholes on major state highways and state highways is expected to be completed by November 30, 2022.

He also submitted a list of the 20 worst roads which stretched over 125 km. These roads will be fully carpeted with asphalt in 3 months. "Instead of filling the potholes every time we’ll put a layer of asphalt like a carpet on the entire road," he added stressing the fact that the BMC recently ensured that the roads were potholes-free during Ganpati immersion.

In February 2021, Chahal had written to the Maharashtra government to appoint BMC as a single planning authority in Mumbai for holistic and unified development.

"Government is seriously thinking of a single planning authority. Work is in advance progress," he added. Pursuant to this, BMC has been handed over the ownership of Western Express Highway from Dahisar and Eastern Express Highway from Mulund to South Mumbai from MMRDA. Also, recently, the roads in Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point were handed to BMC.

As of today, there are around 15 agencies which own 500 km of roads in Mumbai. Most of the potholes are on these roads and citizens are not aware of the same and hence blame the civic body. He told the judges: "These 500 km roads will always be a problem. Common citizens will not receive relief unless these 15 agencies pull up their socks."

The BMC commissioner said that before the monsoon, he had instructed his officers to visit every 5 km road or face suspension.

On a court’s suggestion that the BMC must concretise major arterial roads first, Chahal said that the plan was fixed after considering the density of traffic, work timings etc. Asphalt road has a defect liability of 5 years whereas it is 30 years for a cement concrete road with a pothole-free guarantee

The court has said it monitors the issue and has asked all the authorities concerned to submit a report every two months.

Total length of roads under BMC’s jurisdiction in Kms

City– 540

Eastern suburbs– 510

Western suburbs- 1,000

Total- 2,050

Length of completed CC (concrete) roads - 990 kms

Tender awarded and works ongoing in CC- 265 kms

Tender floated and likely to be awarded by Nov 2022- 397 kms

Balance road length to be improved in CC in phase 2- 398 kms

List of worst roads in city under BMC jurisdiction

Mumbadevi Marg – C

VN Naik Marg – D

TB Kadam Marg – E

Balaram Bapu Khedekar Road – F North

TJ Road – F South

Tagore Road – H East

Kherwadi Road – H East

Aarey-Marol Maroshi Road – K East

PL Deshpande Road – K West

NS Road Number 4 - K West

Aarey Road – P South

Bhoomi Park Marina Enclave Road – P North

Samata Nagar Road – R South

Appasaheb Siddaye Marg – R Central

Ramkunwar Thakur Marg – R North

MN Road (from LBS Road to Kale Marg) – L

DP Road number 9 – L

Shivaji Nagar Road No 15, Govandi – M East

Sonapur Lane (LBS Road to RMC Plant) – S

Dargah Road (LBS Road to Tansa pipeline) – S

Bhandup Village Road – S

Reasons for occurrences of potholes

Continuous movement of high-density Traffic, resulting in very less time for repairs.

Improper drainage arrangement on the roads pertains to different Authorities.

Road side Encroachment obstructing the drainage of water from roads.

Excavation of temporary structures like mandap for Political Sabha, and social festivals like Ganesh Utsav, Ramzan, Navaratri etc.