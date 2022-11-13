Essay writing competition held in Panvel on occasion of Bird Week | pixabay

Nature Friend Society Panvel, Forest Department Panvel and Aryan Safety Services have jointly conducted an essay writing competition on the occasion of Bird Week for the school students of classes 8th to 10th in Chatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya at Palaspe in Panvel. The topics were the Relation between Dr Salim Ali and birds, Birds and mythology, Birds and Humans and Birds and their Migration.

A total of 56 students participated in the event. Pratiksha Santosh Rajpure bagged the first prize, Vishaka Jayvant Thombare bagged the second prize and the third prize was bagged by Bhaveti Dauji Jambhale. The winners were given prize money of Rs 1500, Rs 1000 and Rs 500 respectively along with trophies and certificates for the first three winners as well as we gave certificates to all the participants.

Mr. Avinash Kubal. Member of State Level Executive Committee of Maharashtra Pakshi Mitra NGO, was the examiner of the competition. The award ceremony was held by Ulhas Thakur, former Forest Warden of Raigad District, Nikhil Bhopale, president of Green Work Trust, Santosh Udare, President of Nature Friend Society, Panvel, Sunil Thakur, journalist and Salunke Sir, Principal of Chatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya Palaspe were present.