Escape, hunger and survival: Student from Bhayandar shares ordeal in war-hit Ukraine

Even now, a loud thud sends chilling reminders of the continuous bombing and firing, says Sai Mohan Rapol- a fourth year medical student who safely returned to his home in Bhayandar from the war-hit Ukraine on Friday. A student of a national medical university in Kharkiv- one of the worst-hit towns by Russian attack-Rapol spent four days inside a bunker without any sleep or much food amidst the noise of bombarding, gunshots and emergency sirens.

Weighing options of reaching Poland, Romania and Slovakia for their further journey, Rapol and his Indian colleagues finally decided to reach the local railway station and head towards Hungary. After getting a step-motherly treatment amidst priority to Ukrainian nationals they somehow reached the Kharkiv railway station and managed to board a train to Lviv station. In Lviv they received good treatment from locals.

From Lviv they boarded a bus to reach the border and crossed over to Hungary and flew to their own country with the help of the Indian government. All the returnees including Rapol and his friends finally heaved a sigh of relief when they saw their parents and kin who had come to receive them at the airport.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:42 PM IST