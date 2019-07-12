Errant tenants: MHADA can now lodge police complaints

Mumbai: To expedite the development of the BDD chawls, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has warned of action against the errant tenants. The Mumbai Board chief officer, Deependra Singh Kushwah, has issued fresh orders, a copy of which is with the Free Press Journal, to register a police complaint.The order reads, “It is hereby instructed that the site engineers of the said project shall lodge a police complaint in case of obstruction to the eligibility survey, project construction related work, which is delaying the government project.” The MHADA is undertaking the BDD redevelopment work in Naigoan, Worli and NM Joshi Marg.

An official said no police case has been filed yet, but the orders have come after the residents of NM Joshi Marg brought to the notice of the authority that the project is getting delayed due to a group of people creating hurdles unnecessarily. Further, since the MHADA is not taking any action, the problem is recurring. Therefore, taking cognisance of residents’ pleas, Kushwah warned of the police action.

In another development, the MHADA has also written to the state government to bring in an ordinance to pave the way for forceful eviction of residents refusing to shift to transit camps. The authority despite receiving the eligibility list of tenants living in Naigoan, NM Joshi, except for Worli, failed to shift all the tenants to the transit camps.