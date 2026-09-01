EOW Files C-Summary Reports In Three FIRs Over Alleged ₹1,243-Crore Lilavati Trust Financial Irregularities | AI

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has submitted ‘C-Summary’ reports in three of five FIRs registered over alleged financial irregularities involving the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT), which runs Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, sources said.

Insufficient Evidence Found

The reports were filed before the Esplanade Court after investigators allegedly found insufficient concrete evidence to substantiate the financial wrongdoing allegations in the three cases, according to sources. The final decision on the reports rests with the competent court.

A ‘C-Summary’ is generally submitted when an investigation concludes that allegations are neither proved to be true nor established as a deliberately false complaint.

Five FIRs Under Investigation

The five FIRs concern allegations of misappropriation, diversion of funds and other financial irregularities involving the trust. In one case, trustee Prashant Kishor Mehta alleged that ₹2.30 crore was transferred to Mayfair Realtors in 2001 without a recorded purpose, while ₹14.22 crore was transferred to Vesta India between 2002 and 2003 for medical equipment. The complaint alleged that ₹9.22 crore was subsequently returned in cash but was not deposited into the trust’s account.

In another case, Mohit Mathur, representing the trust, alleged that former trustees and associates used forged documents and improperly spent trust funds on legal fees, consultancy and medical equipment, causing an alleged loss of about ₹85 crore.

The developments come amid wider allegations by the trust that former trustees siphoned off funds and assets worth around ₹1,243 crore, with the alleged misappropriation over several years potentially amounting to ₹2,100 crore. The first FIR was registered in July 2024.

The trust has also approached courts seeking recovery of the allegedly diverted funds and filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate over the alleged financial irregularities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/