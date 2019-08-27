Envoy with Pakistan stint is new US Consular General David J Ranz

Mumbai: Career diplo­mat, David J Ranz, who had an earlier stint in Pakistan, has been appointed the new US Consul-General in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. Ranz, an alumnus of the Ivy League Yale Univ, succeeds the former US Consul-General Edgard Kagan.

Prior to his Mumbai assignment, he served as the Deputy Asst Secretary of State for South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives) in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

Before that he was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Pakistan besides other postings in Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Jerusalem. A native of New York and a career diplomat since 1992, Ranz graduated summa cum laude (with the highest distinction) from Yale University in 1991 with a B.A. degree in Political Science.