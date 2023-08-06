 Ensure Pothole-Free Roads Before September 19: KDMC To Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEnsure Pothole-Free Roads Before September 19: KDMC To Officials

Ensure Pothole-Free Roads Before September 19: KDMC To Officials

Recently, KDMC had fined a contractor of Rs50,000 as his workers were not wearing safety jackets with the civic body’s logo on them.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Potholes | representative pic

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Bhausaheb Dangde on Sunday directed officials and contractors to ensure roads in the region are pothole-free before Ganesh festivities.

The festival will be celebrated on September 19 and Anant Chatudashi on September 28.

After inspecting the roads, Dangde said, “We will be imposing fines on both the officials and contractors if the work is found to be deficient. As rains have damaged roads, the contractors have been asked to use tar, cold mix and paver blocks for the work.”

Recently, KDMC fined a contractor of Rs50,000 as his workers were not wearing safety jackets with the civic body’s logo on them.

Read Also
Thanekars Protests Soaring Potholes on NH3, Demand Urgent Action from MSRDC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Juhu Student Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud, Loses ₹1.59 Lakh While Tracking Online Shoe...

Mumbai: Juhu Student Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud, Loses ₹1.59 Lakh While Tracking Online Shoe...

Mumbai: Commuters Face Inconvenience As Wet Lease Bus Drivers Continue Strike For Fifth Day

Mumbai: Commuters Face Inconvenience As Wet Lease Bus Drivers Continue Strike For Fifth Day

Thane: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies From Snake Bite Due To Delayed Treatment In Remote Shahapur Village

Thane: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies From Snake Bite Due To Delayed Treatment In Remote Shahapur Village

Mumbai: Mother Of Child Artist Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Investment Fraud Case

Mumbai: Mother Of Child Artist Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Investment Fraud Case

Mumbai: One Fisherman Missing After Boat Capsizes off Versova Coast

Mumbai: One Fisherman Missing After Boat Capsizes off Versova Coast