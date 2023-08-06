Ensure Pothole-Free Roads Before September 19: KDMC To Officials

Potholes | representative pic

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Bhausaheb Dangde on Sunday directed officials and contractors to ensure roads in the region are pothole-free before Ganesh festivities.

The festival will be celebrated on September 19 and Anant Chatudashi on September 28.

After inspecting the roads, Dangde said, “We will be imposing fines on both the officials and contractors if the work is found to be deficient. As rains have damaged roads, the contractors have been asked to use tar, cold mix and paver blocks for the work.”

Recently, KDMC fined a contractor of Rs50,000 as his workers were not wearing safety jackets with the civic body’s logo on them.

