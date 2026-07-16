'Ensure Fair & Transparent Rehabilitation Before 'Ajitsrushti' Project': Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode on Thursday directed the administration to ensure that the rehabilitation of residents affected by the proposed ‘Ajitsrushti’ memorial project in Pimpri-Chinchwad is carried out in a fair, transparent and legally compliant manner, with no injustice to any eligible resident.

Chairing a review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, Bansode assessed the progress of the proposed project, which is planned on a reserved plot earmarked for a tourism centre under Reservation No. 301 in Chinchwad in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s development plan. The project aims to commemorate the life and contributions of the late Ajitdada Pawar.

The meeting primarily focused on the rehabilitation of families currently residing on the land before work on the memorial begins. Officials informed the Deputy Speaker that the land is presently under the possession of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and is occupied by residential settlements. Preliminary arrangements for rehabilitating eligible residents under the workers' housing scheme in the Shahunagar area have been indicated by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Bansode instructed officials to implement the rehabilitation process in a people-centric and systematic manner by taking all stakeholders into confidence. He stressed that every eligible resident should be provided with alternative accommodation strictly in accordance with the rules and that the rights of affected families must be protected throughout the process.

He further directed that construction work on the Ajitsrushti project should commence only after the rehabilitation process has been completed, ensuring that no resident is displaced without appropriate arrangements.

Officials from MIDC, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and local residents attended the meeting, during which various aspects of the rehabilitation plan and the project's future implementation were discussed in detail.

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