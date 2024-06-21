'Enjoy Waterfall At Bhandup Station': Netizens React To Video Showing Rain Water Gushing Down On Platform Through Hole In Roof

'Enjoy Waterfall At Bhandup Station...,' Netizens Question Indian Railway Authorities Over Monsoon Preparedness In Mumbai (Video) |

Mumbai: A video highlighting the deplorable plight of a railway station in Maharashtra has gone viral with netizens tearing into authorities for not looking into the matter before monsoon entered the state. The video was posted by @mumbaimatterz. The post said, "Added Attraction of #IndianRailways Enjoy Waterfall at @Central_Railway Bhandup Station. #MumbaiRains & #MumbaiLocal Trains...". As per the post, the video was shot at Bhandup railway station of Mumbai capturing rain water gushing down on the platform through a home in the roof posing utmost inconvenience to the commuters.

The video received series of sarcastic reactions from Netizens who raised questions over the Indian Railways' preparedness for onset of monsoon. A response from the Official X account of Mumbai Division Of Central Railway said, "Kindly look into it. @srdencomumbaicr1151." Central Railway called for the intervention of Senior Divisional Engineer Coordination , Mumbai division ,Central Railway into the matter.

Meanwhile, an X user- @LensterRodrigu1 said, "This is not limited to Bhandup stn only there are many stations with leaking last even I had complaint but no action taken I think the rail authorities are waiting for some incidents like Parel to happen."

@save_our_mumbai said, "Water and those slippery Tiles fitted on majority of the stations under the scheme are a deadly combination."

@kumarvcs said, "shower installed at Bhandup station! Great job by central railway ! Great help to those who can't take shower at home!"

@Anthony70048595 said, "Digital India. Where are our tax money going. I this is extremely dangerous. Do we deserve this level of infrastructure. One of the main focus for our government is to improve our infrastructure. We don’t even have a 3rd class infrastructure."

What remains to be seen in whether the railway authorities take steps on war footing and work on resolving the civic issues being highlighted by citizens and netizens this monsoon.