Engineering Student Indoctrinated Through 'Hate Crime Content' Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM): ATS

Mumbai, March 7: In an investigation into 21-year-old computer science engineering student Ayan Yusuf Sheikh, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigation revealed that he was allegedly indoctrinated through hate crime material circulating on the social media platform Telegram, linked to the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Sheikh is currently in ATS custody until March 9.

According to ATS sources, Sheikh actively engaged in encrypted Telegram channels over the past eight to ten months, which included participants from multiple countries, including some Pakistan-based members using allegedly forged identities. Investigators indicated that certain members of these channels are linked to the Pakistan-based organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), whose operatives, using multiple aliases, have previously been identified by investigative agencies for circulating online propaganda. The group has also earlier disseminated material targeting Muslim communities globally, seeking to shape narratives of victimhood and grievance.

During questioning, Sheikh reportedly described the channel as a forum to “discuss injustices against Muslims” and to “understand how to protect the community.” The state agency stated that the content he engaged with included videos depicting political conflicts in regions such as Kashmir, audio messages related to historical militants, and material highlighting alleged persecution of Muslim communities in countries including India, Myanmar, European nations, the USA, and Palestine. Authorities stated that the content appeared designed to evoke strong emotional responses such as anger and frustration. The agency referred to this pattern as a “hate-crime brainwashing model,” in which emotional manipulation of religious identity drives online engagement and can influence offline action.

According to sources, the content shared in the groups reportedly functioned as forums for discussing hate crimes, where members debated appropriate reactions, what punishments should be meted out, and the steps each member should take to “protect” their community. While the authorities did not disclose the specific channel details, officials confirmed that Sheikh actively engaged with the material and frequently reacted aggressively to posts concerning punishment and retaliatory actions. Several posts explicitly claimed that JeM was defending Muslims globally, reinforcing the ideological narratives shared within the group.

Sources said that during questioning, Sheikh admitted that the material often arrived in small, digestible pieces — a video clip one day, a motivational post the next. Gradually, he started participating in encrypted messaging groups and channels where he could interact with others who shared similar interests. In these groups, he was exposed to detailed ideological content which attempted to justify violence as a means to protect the community and fight perceived oppression. He shared some of this content with close friends in group chats, initially out of curiosity and later under the influence of repeated exposure. The content encouraged discussion, reactions, and circulation of posts, which created a sense of belonging and purpose. At times, he tried to explain the material to others, hoping they would understand the ideological narratives he was absorbing. He now realises that this made him part of a network that authorities describe as extremist.

Sheikh’s lawyer, Ibrahim Harbat, countered the ATS’s justification for the arrest. “The channels were forums for general discussion, not terror activity,” he said. “Healthy debates on religion, law, punishment under local or religious law, and social issues occur widely on social media, and there is no evidence linking Sheikh directly to JeM or any terror-related activity.” He added that online discussions on such topics are common across religions on both open and closed platforms.

The defence highlighted that no objectionable material was found at Sheikh’s residence, only engineering textbooks and project notes. Harbat also questioned the ATS's ability to verify the “forged identities” of Pakistan-based members. “Many people use pseudonyms online. Without direct evidence of terror-related activity, it is unjust to categorise Sheikh as an active member of a terror group,” he said.

