Engine glitch delays Indrayani Express by 30 mins at Lonavala

Mumbai: Mumbai Pune travel by both road and rail has become a challenging task in this monsoon. Commuters travelling to Pune on Saturday were delayed as the engine of Mumbai-Pune Indrayani express developed a snag at Lonavala station due to which the train halted.

A Central Railway official said, around 8.10 am a technical glitch occurred in the engine of Indrayani express when it reached Lonavala. “A technical team was sent to the spot immediately to rectify the issue and normalise the services,” said officials.

Nitin Parmar, member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) said, the Indrayani express reached Lonavala approximately at 7.20am, but the failure was reported 30 minutes later, due to which the train was delayed by one hour.

“The service was normalised after an hour when CR sent a diesel engine to ensure the train completed the journey without any more delay,” he added.