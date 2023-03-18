Enemy Property Deal: Accused gave ₹3.90 lakh to get fake ED summons

Mira Bhayandar: Accountant held from Delhi in fake ED summons case | Pixabay

Mira-Bhayandar: A 45-year-old accountant was brought to Mumbai on Thursday, after being arrested from New Delhi for his alleged involvement in the enemy property deal case. The accused, Krishnakumar Kaushik, was remanded to police custody till March 21. The offence revolves around the issuance of fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to a builder who had bought an enemy property – land parcels registered in the names of people who migrated to Pakistan decades ago – in Kashimira.

The trio is yet to be arrested

During the probe, it came to fore that Kaushik charged ₹3.90 lakh from other accused to facilitate the fake ED summons with forged signatures of officials. On March 12, The FPJ had reported that a police case had been registered against three local estate agents – Mitesh Shah, Gautam Agarwal and Raju Shah – based on the complaint of Anand Agarwal of Salasar Builders. The trio is yet to be arrested.

The fake summons were used to scare and extort ₹6.55 crore from Agarwal and his partners. The accused also assured the complainant of sorting out the issue with the help of their liaison in the ED office in New Delhi. When Agarwal contacted the agency officials, he learnt that the summons were fake.

The ED, which had busted an interstate gang of racketeers indulged in preparing and sending fake summons/ notices in November 2022, is closely monitoring the developments in the case, sources said.