Empty baggage container hits parked aircraft at Mumbai airport; none hurt

Mumbai: An empty baggage container "accidentally" hit a stationary aircraft of full service carrier Vistara at the Mumbai airport on Saturday but no one was injured in the incident, the airline said. There were no passenger or crew inside the aircraft which has temporarily been grounded for"repair" work, Vistara said in a statement.

"Gusty wind led an empty baggage container of another airline accidentally roll to one of our aircraft parked at Mumbai airport early this morning, leaving a dent on the starboard side of one of the engines," it stated. There were no passengers or crew on board, it said adding that "the aircraft will be grounded for some time for repair work and consequentially affect our schedule on some routes.