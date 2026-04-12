'Empress of Melody’: Piyush Goyal, Eknath Shinde & Other Political Leaders Across Maharashtra Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Asha Bhosle, Mourn End of an Era

'Empress of Melody’: Political Leaders Across Maharashtra Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Asha Bhosle, Mourn End of an Era |

Mumbai: Condolences poured in from across Maharashtra following the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, with political leaders remembering her as an irreplaceable voice who shaped generations of Indian music.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described Asha Bhosle as the “embodiment of sweet voice and unparalleled singing,” stating that she elevated Indian music to new heights over decades. He said her voice was “an unspoken bond of emotions that cannot be captured in words,” adding that her songs would continue to resonate across generations. Calling it a moment of “profound emotion and an irreplaceable loss,” he extended condolences to her family, the artistic community, and millions of admirers.

मधुर वाणी और अद्वितीय गायकी की प्रतिमूर्ति दीदी आशा भोसले जी ने दशकों तक भारतीय संगीत को नई ऊँचाइयों तक पहुँचाया। उनकी आवाज़ केवल सुरों का संगम नहीं, बल्कि भावनाओं का ऐसा अनकहा रिश्ता है जिसे शब्दों में बाँध पाना संभव नहीं है। एक ऐसा जुड़ाव जो हर दिल में सदा जीवित रहेगा। उनके गाए… pic.twitter.com/DEj58KaBZA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 12, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the “divine voice that drenched the hearts of four generations has fallen silent,” adding that not a single day had passed in decades without her voice gracing listeners. While acknowledging the difficulty of accepting her physical absence, he said her voice would remain timeless. He also remembered his personal meetings with her as “eternally immortal” moments.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said her demise marked “the end of a golden era in the music world,” describing her as the “Empress of Melody.” She highlighted her extraordinary versatility and emotional depth, noting that her songs continue to live on the lips of music lovers. Calling her journey a symbol of perseverance and dedication, Pawar said her passing was a profound loss to Indian music.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar struck a deeply personal note, saying, “For me, I have lost my dear sister today.” Reflecting on her ability to sing across genres, from devotional music to cabaret and folk, he said she had “broken the shackles of language” and left behind an immortal legacy. “The actual twang of Saraswati’s veena has gone silent today,” he said, adding that the loss was beyond words.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde described the news as “utterly heartbreaking,” noting that Asha Bhosle carved her identity on the global stage at a time when it was difficult for women to step out and succeed. She said the singer’s voice added meaning and emotion to every song, and that her departure has created a “profound void” in Indian music.

Leaders across parties echoed a common sentiment, that while Asha Bhosle may no longer be physically present, her voice and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/