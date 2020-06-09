Eligible schools, teachers to get 20 per cent additional aid, says School Education Department

Over 28,217 teachers from 2,417 schools and 4,561 educational blocks of Maharashtra may receive an additional 20 per cent grant in aid, as directed by the School Education Department. On Monday, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad conducted a meeting via video conference with the education officers of various districts to understand and discuss measures for sanctioning financial aid to eligible schools.

The state government released a letter dated June 8, 2020, stating, "Out of the eligible schools, around 10 per cent of the schools will be checked and verified on a random basis by the Finance Department. Once it completes these checks and gives an approval, the additional 20 per cent grant will be disbursed to schools and teachers."

This decision has been taken because teachers often complain that the School Education Department is withholding grants, revealed an education official who attended the meeting. An officer of the department said, "Often school authorities and teachers raise complaints that the department is not sanctioning financial aid. We have released this letter, dated June 8, to clarify that the process is under the preview of the finance department and the grants will be disbursed only after due approval."

According to a government resolution (GR) dated September 13, 2019, around 2,417 eligible schools and 4,561 blocks were approved for a 20 per cent grant. Also, 28,217 teachers were eligible for this grant based on the fulfillment of certain criterias, verification, checking and approval. Gaikwad conducted the meeting to understand the ground situation and grant aid on a priority basis amidst the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.