Elgar Parishad Case: Varavara Rao Opposes NIA's Bid To Revoke Bail, Denies Violating Court Conditions | File Photo

Mumbai: Poet - activist Varavara Rao has claimed he was not aware that even other accused of the Elghar Parishad case were also invited in the said meeting held on the terrace of the Mumbai Press Club on Jan 19.

Rao's lawyer R. Satyanarayan on Thursday submitted reply on the plea filed by National Investigating Agency (NIA) for cancellation of his bail.

The NIA has sought for cancellation of bail of Rao, activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira. The agency contended that while granting bail, the court had imposed conditions restraining the accused from making contact or communicating with co-accused or any person linked to the case.

The agency claimed that the accused violated the conditions of the bail and actively participated in a meeting held on the terrace of the Mumbai Press Club on Jan 19.

Rao, contested tha claim and said that, there is also no evidence to show that each of accused knew about the other co accused being invitees. There is also nothing to show that any accused tried to contact or communicate with co-accused and in fact or any other person involved in similar activities.

With regards to the allegation that the meeting was with the intention of propagating, the ideology of CPI (Maoist) Rao has in his reply said that It is just an assumption of the prosecution and it cannot be even an apprehension. It was further said, the meeting was arranged to discuss life of prisoner in jails, future course of Gautam Navlakha after his relocation to Delhi and case of Surendra Gadling.

Besides, Rao, Gonsalves and Ferreira too have submitted their reply opposing NIA's plea, While Bharadwaj's lawyer said that they don't wish to submit reply but would directly argue their case. The pleas would be argued on July 10 by the special NIA court.