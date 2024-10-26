 Elgar Parishad Case: Advocate Surendra Gadling Demands Action Against Navi Mumbai Police For Failing To Produce Him In Court
Elgar Parishad Case: Advocate Surendra Gadling Demands Action Against Navi Mumbai Police For Failing To Produce Him In Court

Charul Shah Joshi
Updated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 03:43 AM IST
article-image
Surendra Gadling | PTI

Mumbai: Days after they sat on hunger strike, Surendra Gadling, an advocate and an accused in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case, has sought action against Navi Mumbai police commissioner for not producing him physically for the court hearings.

Gadling along with six other accused namely Sagar Gorakhe, Sudhir Dhawale, Ramesh Gaichor, Hanny Babu, Rona Wilson and Mahesh Raut- out of protest went on hunger strike on October 18, as they were not taken to court.

The six had though withdrawn the strike, but on Thursday, when they were produced before the court, Gadling moved a plea seeking action against Navi Mumbai police commissioner and reserve police inspector, Kalamboli Head Quarters, for none production of the accused for hearings.

It was alleged that they have not been produced in the court since some time. Hence on October 9, Gadling had raised the issue before the court when he was produced through video conferencing facility. It is claimed that after the hearing the court has directed police to produce all the accused in the court.

However, on October 18, when the prison authorities refused to take them to the court for want of escort guards, the accused raised protest and sat on hunger strike. It was also alleged by their lawyers, that Gadling and Gorakhe were going to file an application before the Special NIA Court and were also going to collect the necessary documents to file a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court.

Gadling has also sought action for contempt of court, against the prison authorities for not providing him with the cot, even after court's order. The court has sought reply from prison authorities and also from Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate on Gadling's pleas.

article-image

Meanwhile, the court allowed his plea for morning and evening after he moved plea citing heart condition, sugar, BP, among others, had sought directions to the prison authorities to provide him with a cot.

