Elgaar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case: KKM arrests raise a question on democracy, says Sagar Gorkhe’s wife

In a video recorded just before his arrest by the National investigation Agency on Monday, Sagar Gorkhe can be heard saying that the agency had asked him and fellow Kabir Kala Manch member Ramesh Gaichor, who was arrested along with him, to give false confessions that they are linked with Maoists. They say in it that they refused to do that. “Hum log Savarkar ki aulad nahi hain. Hum Ambedkar ki aulad hain..(We are not descendents of Savarkar. We are descendents of Ambedkar)" they say.

The NIA said in a press release after their arrest that Kabir Kala Manch is a frontal organization of the CPI(Maoist) and the three - Gorkhe, Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap (Gaichor’s wife who was arrested the following day) are its members and had gone to Gadchiroli’s jungles for weapon and explosives training and programmes on the Maoist movement.

Rupali Jadhav, 34 - Gorkhe’s wife, also a member of KKM since 2009 says about the allegations, “Whoever is radical, question the government, they call them part of a frontal organization of Maoists. But our constitution gives us freedom of speech and expression and of protest.”

Kabir Kala Manch - a cultural troupe formed in 2002 after the Godhra riots, confronts issues of caste, class, gender inequalities through street plays, protest poetry and songs. “They want to put a stamp on us that we are Naxalwadi. The media is also running the news that the police are giving them,” she says. She questioned the timing of the arrests. The NIA announced their arrests on 8 September - the same day that Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and the media was full of the news. Gorkhe and Gaichor had been arrested a day earlier.

She feels these arrests - coming 32 months after the Elgaar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon incident of Dec 2017-Jan 2018, are because the agency is unable to find anything against the accused. “They want us to confess links that we don’t have because one day they will have to apologise for the game they are playing without any evidence,” she says.

Gorkhe and Gaichor have already spent over three years in prison between 2013 and 2017 before the Supreme Court gave them bail in another Naxal case. The ATS had arrested two KKM members in 2011. For two years then, many members of KKM had gone underground. The three and Jadhav surrendered in 2013 before the Mantralaya. The ATS however arrested only Gorkhe and Gaichor then. Speaking about that case, Jadhav says, “They have not managed to get a single evidence in that case in ten years and want to trap us in another case with bigger allegations.”

She asks why no one is talking about Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide - Hindutva leaders against whom the initial FIR was filed for the Bhima Koregaon riots. Jadhav says, “KKM, Elgaar Parishad are being made scapegoats to save Bhide and Ekbote. Actually not to save them - to save Hindutva ideology.”