Electricity woes: Enough coal available, Maharashtra busy blaming Centre, says Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said there was enough coal for supply to power plants and alleged that the Maharashtra government was busy blaming the Centre instead of providing electricity to citizens. He said the state government owes Rs 3,000 crore in coal dues but the Centre had not stopped supply.

Danve said, "Maharashtra is facing load-shedding since a month. It is the state government's responsibility to provide electricity to industries, farmers etc. Instead, the MVA government is busy blaming the Centre." He said the current electricity crisis in the state was due to mismanagement and lack of coordination among the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

He also attacked the state government on the Hanuman Chalisa row involving Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana and said law and order had collapsed in Maharashtra.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:07 AM IST