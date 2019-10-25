'Election result has shown BJP can be kept out of power': Ashok Chavan

As the BJP can not form government in Maharashtra on its own, the Congress should think of all options to keep it away from power, former chief minister Ashok Chavan said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chavan said, “The election result has shown that BJP can be kept out of power.” Ashok Chavan won the Bhokar Assembly seat by 97,445 votes. Ashok Chavan also won a battle of prestige by ensuring that the Congress retains four out of nine Assembly seats in Nanded.

In a statement Chavan said, "‪I express deep gratitude to the people of Bhokar who have once again elected me to the Maharashtra State Assembly. We expected to do much better, but I am certain that congress party along with NCP will be a solid opposition to the state BJP- Sena combine."

He further added, "The congress party has retained its base and we invigorated the party in the state. The Jana Sangharsh Yatra of the congress party laid the foundation for the assembly elections. The results in Marthwada, Vidarbha, Northern Maharashtra and Central Maharashtra for the Mahaaghadi demonstrate the same. BJP Sena combine is humbled by the people reducing their seats, contrary to the projections given by exit polls. ‪I congratulate all newly elected congress legislators and send warm wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar ji for an impressive performance. ‪Our work to expose the government and seek justice for the distressed farmer, jobless youth and common man and women of the state has got new energy. The congress party is committed to give voice to voice less and strengthen the weak and meek."

On his win, Chavan said BJP and Shiv Sena, who claimed they would win 220 seats have failed to live up to their expected performance. “I think the people have given them a fitting reply for non-delivery over the last five years on various issues ranging from farmer suicides to the economic slowdown and job losses. The election result has shown the real situation on the ground,” Chavan told the Indian Express.