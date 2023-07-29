Ekta Parksville At Virar Receives OC From Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation |

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Ekta Parksville Homes, an integrated township project of Ekta World has received an Occupancy Certificate (OC) from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) on orders from the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. This order dated June 28, 2023, from the Bombay High Court, had directed the VVCMC to grant OC in respect of 15 Buildings and a club-house forming part of Sector II and Sector III, standing on the land situated at Village Dongare, Vasai, Palghar within a period of four weeks.

A jubilant Mr. Vivek Mohanani – Managing Director & CEO, of Ekta World said, “We are delighted to have finally got the OC for our project Ekta Parksville Homes. This is a joyous occasion for all of us as we can now finally hand over homes to our customers. We are grateful to our customers for their steadfast support and for reposing their faith and trust in us. This long wait is now over and we hope to complete the handover process at the earliest.”

This integrated township project comprises 43 buildings in sector II and Sector III out of which 21 buildings have already been completed and OC has been received in May 2019.

However, the following 15 buildings which had been completed over two years ago in accordance with all sanctioned approvals/plans granted by VVCMC and other competent authorities, but had not received the OC. The developer had applied for the OC way back in December 2022, but the VVCMC withheld giving the OC on totally untenable grounds that the environment clearance has not been obtained. In addition, Ekta World is also constructing 4 buildings which have reached up to the plinth level and VVCMC hasn’t granted further CC.

All necessary environmental clearances were obtained for this project and that is how construction was undertaken. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had also given consent to operate which is valid till date and subsisting. As of date, the project stands fully completed and the Occupancy Certificate has now finally been granted.

Due to these inordinate delays, Ekta World has incurred substantial costs for developing this project and had created third-party rights in the said Constructed Buildings by selling in aggregate 1011 units i.e. 932 Flats and 79 shops/commercial units to various flat/shop purchasers. But due to the non-issuance of the Occupancy Certificate, they had no option but to approach the Hon’ble HC by filing the Writ.

