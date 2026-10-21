Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Wins 5 Of 10 KDMC Ward Committee Chairperson Posts, BJP Bags 4, MNS Gets 1 |

Kalyan: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerged as the biggest winner in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) ward committee chairperson elections securing five of the 10 posts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four posts while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) secured one, strengthening the Shinde-led party’s position in ward-level politics.

The election process for all 10 ward committee chairperson posts concluded on Wednesday. While some committees witnessed withdrawals that paved the way for unopposed victories, contests were held in the remaining wards. The results highlighted the electoral strength of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) failed to secure either of the two posts it contested.

Withdrawals pave the way for unopposed victories

In Ward ‘A’, Ward ‘D’ and Ward ‘F’, only one nomination was received for each post, making unopposed elections inevitable.

In Ward ‘K’, BJP candidate Meghali Sachin Khema was elected unopposed after Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Pratik Penkar and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Rameez Maniyar withdrew their nominations.

Similarly, in Ward ‘H’, BJP candidate Ravina Mhatre was elected after MNS candidate Sandesh Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rekha Mhatre withdrew from the contest.

The withdrawals also benefited the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in two other wards. In Ward ‘G’, BJP candidate Kavita Mhatre withdrew, clearing the way for Suraj Marathe. In Ward ‘E’, BJP candidate Ravina Mali withdrew, enabling Arjun Patil to be elected unopposed.

Uddhav Sena draws a blank

The Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded candidates in Ward ‘B’ and Ward ‘I’ but failed to win either contest.

In Ward ‘B’, Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Supriya Prabhunath Bhoir secured the chairperson’s post. In Ward ‘I’, BJP candidate Saroj Rai emerged victorious.

The outcome leaves the Shinde-led Shiv Sena with the largest share of ward committee chairperson posts, followed by the BJP. The MNS secured one post in Ward ‘D’, where Sheetal Mandhari was elected unopposed.

Party-wise tally and elected chairpersons

Shiv Sena (Shinde) — 5 posts

Ward ‘A’: Bandesh Jadhav

Ward ‘B’: Supriya Bhoir

Ward ‘G’: Suraj Marathe

Ward ‘E’: Arjun Patil

Ward ‘J’: Darshana Kale

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — 4 posts

Ward ‘K’: Meghali Khema

Ward ‘F’: Manda Patil

Ward ‘H’: Ravina Mhatre

Ward ‘I’: Saroj Rai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — 1 post

Ward ‘D’: Sheetal Mandhari

With five of the 10 chairperson posts the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has emerged as the leading party in the KDMC’s ward committee leadership, with the BJP close behind at four. The MNS has secured the remaining post, while the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena has failed to open its account in the elections.

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