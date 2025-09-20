 Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Strengthens Ulhasnagar Base With Sai Party Alliance Ahead of Civic Polls
NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Eknath Shinde | File Photo

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has strengthened its foothold in Ulhasnagar by forging an alliance with the local Sai Party ahead of the upcoming civic polls. Earlier, the Sena had also joined hands with Team Omie Kalani (TOK), led by Omi Kalani, son of former strongman Pappu Kalani.

Sena Seen as More Strategic than BJP

Political analysts believe the Sena is positioning itself more strategically in Ulhasnagar compared to the BJP.

Alliance Announced in Leaders’ Presence

The Sena–Sai Party alliance was announced in the presence of MP Shrikant Shinde, MLAs Balaji Kinikar and Rajesh More, Shiv Sena leaders Rajendra Chaudhry and Gopal Landage, TOK chief Omi Kalani, Sai Party chief Jivan Idnani, and several party workers.

Development as the Core Agenda

Speaking to the media, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said the alliance was formed for the “overall development of Ulhasnagar.” He emphasized his long-standing ties with Sai Party president Jivan Idnani and clarified that there were no conditions attached to the alliance since both parties share a development-oriented ideology.

Bombay High Court Questions Authority Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Over Staying Vashi...
Sena Reaffirms Ties with BJP

Shinde reiterated that the Shiv Sena continues to have a “natural alliance” with the BJP and remains part of the Mahayuti coalition. Responding to BJP workers’ claims that their candidate would become Ulhasnagar’s mayor, Shinde said the mayoral candidate would be decided within the Mahayuti after discussions.

Past Dynamics of TOK

Previously, TOK held 21 corporator seats in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), though six later defected to the BJP. Notably, during the recent Lok Sabha elections, TOK had supported Shrikant Shinde, who secured a comfortable victory.

